THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Rises Again, Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health still considers the weekly per-capita coronavirus case figure to be an important measure of the spread of the virus.
That number went up again on Thursday, to 2154.8 cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks.
It’s another pandemic high.
There were more than 21,000 new cases reported Thursday, with 449 of them from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Jan 20
Ohio: 2,460,869 total cases (+21,664)
Stark: 75,940 cases (+449)
State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 2154.8