THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Up for First Time Since Late September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since late September when the coronavirus cases per-capita figure for the state reached nearly 700, that weekly number has gone up again.
The number of cases per 100,000 population was reported at 410.5 on Thursday.
Last week it was at 354.3.
It reflects recent higher daily case numbers, like Thursday’s 5000 new cases.
138 of those were from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Nov 11
Ohio: 1,590,792 cases (+4994)
Stark: 49,014 cases (+138)
Across Ohio: 2460 current hospitalizations
State cases per capita: 410.5