THURSDAY UPDATE: Record New Cases, 5 of 6 Local Counties Red Level-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio once again set a new record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 2,425 of them.
That puts the total case number over 190,000.
48 of those new cases are from Stark County.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Oct 22
Ohio: 190,430 cases (+2425),
5161 deaths (+12)
Stark: 3796 cases (+48),
181 deaths (same)
More Local Red Counties
Five of our six local counties are now at Red Level-3 on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are “Red”.
Carroll County has moved up to Orange Level-2.
The levels are based on seven different measures, based mainly on sustained increases in cases, hospitalizations, and ER and outpatient visits.