Thursday Update: Stark, Summit Remain at Purple Level 4; Governor Issues Stay Safe Protocols
There were 11,738 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio on Thursday. Governor Mike Dewine reports that Stark, Summit, and Portage counties among others remain at Purple level 4. He says the next 3 weeks will be the most important ever because of the Christmas and New Years Holiday season.
He is asking each Ohioan to take personal responsibility to avoid a Holiday Tsunami.
We also had 111 deaths reported since yesterday. In addition, we have 452 new hospitalizations and 31 new ICU Admissions reported during the past 24 hours.
Here are the 10 Stay Safe Protocols being issued by Health Officials across the State:
- Stay Home – only go out for essentials
- Wear your mask
- Keep your distance – stay apart and keep your interactions short
- Wash you hands
- Work from home
- Celebrate Safe. Celebrate Small
- Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household
- Limit Travel
- Keep weddings and funerals safe
- Enjoy safe holiday activities
Curfew order is being extended until January 2nd, 2021
Continuing at purple
Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit. There are two new counties on the watch list. Those are: Ashland and Guernsey.