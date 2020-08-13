THURSDAY UPDATE: State Presents Latest Figures on Coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held another coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon.
Daily Numbers
The state has 1,178 new cases for a total of 105,426 total cases, with 2,755 total deaths.
1,931 of those cases are from Stark County, with 142 deaths.
Hospitalizations are also down across the state.
Weekly Color-Coded Map
There are now 12 Red Level-3 counties in Ohio.
Muskingum County is now among them; Medina County has dropped from Red to Orange Level-2.
Stark, Wayne and Portage Counties remains Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties remain at Yellow Level-1.
Top 10 Counties per 100,000 Population
A lot of smaller counties remain among the top ten for number of cases per 100,000 population.
Mercer County is still at the top.
High School Football
The governor indicated Thursday there will be high school football this fall.
He says a plan will be presented next Tuesday.
He indicated there will be limits on attendance at such events.