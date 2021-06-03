      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Under 500 Daily Cases Again, Per Capita Cases Close to 50

Jim Michaels
Jun 3, 2021 @ 3:44pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second straight day, the state had under 500 new cases of coronavirus.

The figure for Thursday was 490 cases, with 11 out of Stark County.

The number of cases per 100,000 population dropped significantly from last week, down to 55.

You’ll recall the governor had set that per capita goal at 50.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs June 3

Ohio: 1,103,380 cases (+490),
19,923 deaths

Stark: 33,143 cases (+11),
921 deaths

