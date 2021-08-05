THURSDAY UPDATE: Up Around 2000 Again, Stark With Highest Daily Figure in 2 1/2 Months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not as many as on Wednesday, but up near 2000 again.
The state reported 1,969 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
49 of those cases were out of Stark County.
That’s the highest number since May 20th.
The weekly state per-capita coronavirus figure is up to 125.1
And, hospitalizations are up over 800 now.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Aug 5
Ohio: 1,136,934 cases (+1969)
Stark: 34,143 cases (+49)
Across Ohio: 857 hospitalizations
State cases per-capita: 125.1