THURSDAY UPDATE: Weekly Per-Capita Case Figure Drops Only Slightly

Jim Michaels
Nov 4, 2021 @ 2:33pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly coronavirus cases-per-capita figure for Ohio dropped only slightly compared to last week.

The number of cases per 100,000 population over the last two weeks is 354.3

Last Thursday it was 359.1

The state reported nearly 4500 cases on Thursday.

124 of those cases come from Stark County.

Thurs Nov 4

Ohio: 1,560,695 cases (+4487)

Stark: 48,080 cases (+124)

Across Ohio: 2302 current hospitalizations

State cases per capita: 354.3

