THURSDAY UPDATE: 244 New Cases, But None Reported From Stark

Jim Michaels
Jun 18, 2021 @ 5:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though the state reported 244 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, none of them was out of Stark County.

It’s not known if there genuinely were no new cases reported.

The state website was experiencing technical problems Thursday.

The number of cases per 100,000 people for the last two weeks in Ohio dropped to 26.8 as of Thursday.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs June 17

Ohio: 1,108,146 cases (+244),
20,122 deaths

Stark: 33,318 cases (same),
929 deaths

