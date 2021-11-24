Tie for Sugar Creek Trustee Broken by Coin Flip
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They had to bring out the silver dollar again.
A coin flip by the Stark County Board of Elections determined that challenger Bill Burtt had won one of the two seats up for grabs on the Sugar Creek Township Board of Trustees.
This, after tying incumbent Patrick Bucher once all the provisional and absentee ballots were added in.
Burtt had been leading by four votes on Election night.
That race and the race for the unexpired term on the Marlington Local School Board will get an automatic recount on December 2nd.
There, Jonathan Swift defeated Luke Cowles by six votes.
In another close race, Hazel Bennett defeated Brittany Richards by two votes for Beach City Council.
That did not qualify for a recount since the difference was not less than .5%.