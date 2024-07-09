TIF Helps Pay for Roadway Improvements in Former Stark Farm Area

Firefighters from the Canton and Erie Valley departments wre part of a team that rappelled the new Tractor Supply distribution facility in Navarre. There was a groundbreaking on January 18, 2023. (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)

UNDATED (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a result of more people and vehicles using roads in the former Stark County Farm area, Massillon, Navarre and Perry Township have come up with a Tax Increment Financing Agreement.

The TIF helps pay for some intersection improvements there.

Work is already underway at Sterilite Street and Fohl Road SW in Navarre, adding turn lanes and a traffic light.

Commissioner Richard Regula says there are 400 to 500 trucks a day going in and out of the Tractor Supply distribution center.

Add to that the 700 employees there.

The TIF collects the additional property tax being recognized on increased property values on the Sheetz and Dairy Queen stores on Route 21.

Additional work is planned at Sterilite and Navarre Road and Navarre and Millenium.

We’re seeing more and more Tax Increment Financing agreements to pay for infrastructure improvements.