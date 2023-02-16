Tiger, Creed lll and LeBron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, adults in the U.S. will spend more time watching digital content on platforms like Netflix, TikTok, and YouTube, than traditional TV.

“Linear TV” in 2023 will average under three hours a day . . . while digital video watching will average 3 hours and 11 minutes.

Netflix and YouTube are leading the way when it comes to digital video viewing. People are watching about 33 minutes of each per day.

If it weren’t for sporting events, that number might be lower on traditional TV.

Random Fact “O” the Day….actually two

#1. If you ever wondered why the length of basketball shorts have literally gone up and down, this is one reason.

The trend of players wearing longer basketball shorts started in 1987 when Michael Jordan asked for his to be lengthened so he could hold them when he bent over to breathe.

#2. The biggest sale in Walmart history was made by Shaquille O’Neal. He spent $70,000 at one store when he was traded from Miami to Phoenix in 2008 and he bought everything for his new house there.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ impressive 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Lakers fans and observers called for the team to continue adding to its new-look supporting cast by signing veteran forward Kevin Love.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported late Wednesday night that Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers were finalizing a contract buyout, paving the way for him to choose where he wants to play for the remainder of the season.

Given his status as a Santa Monica, California, native who went to college at UCLA, and his four years of experience playing alongside LeBron in Cleveland, there was plenty of talk on social media regarding Love being a perfect fit for the Lakers.

Speaking of LeBron, he’s about to break another of Kareem’s records.

When James makes his way onto the court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City this Sunday, he will break another one of Abdul-Jabbar’s records —

this one for the most All-Star game appearances at 19.

The legendary Lakers center was also selected to the All-Star team 19 times, but he didn’t appear in the 1973 game. Ohio

Tiger Woods is playing in the Genesis Invitational in L.A. this week. After two years of relentless rehab and remarkable recovery. By the time he steps to the first tee box on Thursday, it would’ve been 844 days since he’s made a start in a non-major tournament.

Final “Creed III” Trailer Released: The final trailer for “Creed III” has been released. This is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, as well as the first sports movie to be shot in IMAX. Per the movies synopsis, after rising to the top of the boxing world, ”Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life.” But when a childhood friend (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is “eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.” The two will face off in the ring when “Creed III” hits theaters March 3rd.

Sounds like “Rocky 3.”

Ohio State was routed by Michigan State 62-41 at home on Sunday. The six-game losing streak is OSU’s worst since the Buckeyes lost 17 games in a row in then-coach Jim O’Brien’s first season in 1997-98. OSU has not had a losing season in 19 years, dating to a 14-16 finish in O’Brien’s final season in 2003-04.

Buckeyes at Iowa tonight tip off at 9pm the Bucks are 7.5 pt. Underdogs.

Today is Thursday February 16, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History…

31 years ago – In 1992, the Los Angeles Lakers officially retired Magic Johnson’s #32 jersey. Magic became the fifth Laker to receive this honor, joining Jerry West (#44), Elgin Baylor (#22), Wilt Chamberlain (#13) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (#33).

Since then, they’ve also retired #8 and #24 for Kobe Bryant, plus #25 for Gail Goodrich, #34 for Shaquille O’Neal, #42 for James Worthy, and #52 for Jamaal Wilkes.

26 years ago – In 1997, Jeff Gordon became the youngest winner of the Daytona 500. He was 25 years old. Trevor Bayne claimed that title back in 2011 . . . he was only 20.

18 years ago – In 2005, Kid Rock was arrested for punching the DJ at a Nashville strip club. He pleaded no contest and the guy sued him for $575,000.

Singer – The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) is 33. He performed at Super Bowl 55.

Jerome Bettis 51. The Bus! Retired Pittsburgh Steelers running back. Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee 2015.

Tennis great, John McEnroe is 64. He’s married to Patty Smyth, the lead singer of Scandal.

Rapper Ice-T (Tracy Lauren Marrow ) is 65. Now he stars on TV’s “Law and Order.”