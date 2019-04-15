Tiger Is Back!

Tiger Woods did something he had never done before at Augusta National or in any major, and that’s come from behind in the final round to win. By doing so, his own personal comeback is complete.

Trailing Francesco Molinari by 2 strokes entering Sunday’s final round, Woods shot a 2-under par 70 to hold off a strong field to claim the Masters title and his 5th “Gold Jacket”.

It also gave Woods his 15th major title, as well as giving him major victories in three different decades and his first major win in 11 years.

Woods trails only the great Jack Nicklaus in major wins, the “Golden Bear” has 18 career major victories.

Woods becomes the second oldest player to win the Masters at age 43 . Again it’s Nicklaus who holds that mark over Woods, as Jack was 46 years old when he won his last “Major” in 1986 at Augusta.