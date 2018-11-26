Tiger Nation Excited For Championship Game

(WHBC) – Tiger pride is reaching a fever pitch as the Division II State Championship Game approaches.

“The energy in the district is high, and we are so excited for the big game,” said Massillon City Schools spokesperson Olivia Bronczek.

She says all previously scheduled sporting events, practices and concerts for Thursday night are canceled so they can get as many Tiger faithful into Hall of Fame Stadium as possible.

She says, win or lose Thursday night, a big community celebration for the team will be held next week.

“We’re working on getting the team together with the band and the cheerleaders to do a parade throughout the schools, and we’re also planning a community rally for next week.”

Massillon Washington takes on Akron Hoban Thursday night in the Division II State Football Championship.

Click here for details on tickets, parking and other information.

Massillon fans learned some bad news on Monday, when Chris Easterling of The Independent reported that running back and WHBC Stark County Player of the Year Jamir Thomas will not play in the championship game due to an ankle injury suffered in the Tigers’ semifinal win over Winton Woods Friday night.

Zion Phifer will start in place of Thomas.