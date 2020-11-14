Listen
Breaking News
FRIDAY UPDATE: Wild Spikes in Coronavirus Numbers
Tigers Beat LaSalle, Play Hoban In Finals
Kenny Roda
Nov 13, 2020 @ 10:07pm
The
Massillon Tigers defeated the LaSalle Lancers ￼14-10 in the Division 2 State Semifinals Friday night at Marysville high school near Columbus.
Zach Catrone’s 48 yard touchdown pass to Martavien Johnson￼ with 2:13 left in the 4th quarter was the game winner.
Massillon now moves on to the Division 2 State Championship game next Friday night in Columbus where they will play the Akron Hoban Knights who defeated Avon 28-14 in the other D-2 State Semi-Final.
This will be a rematch of the 2018 Division 2 State Title game won by Hoban 42-28.￼
Hoban Knights
LaSalle
Martavien Johnson
Massillon Tihers
Zach Catrone
