Tigers Hazing Investigation: Player, Mom Tell PD They Don’t Want Charges

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WEHBC) – Results of the investigation into an alleged hazing incident during downtime of a preseason Washington High football practice could be turned over to the county prosecutor, according to a police report on the incident.

But the victim and his mother hope it doesn’t result in criminal charges.

That’s from the Massillon police report taken June 27 and obtained by WHBC News.

It was taken a day after a series of incidents where players would rush another unsuspecting player and try to remove an article of clothing.

In the case of the hazing victim though, he ended up naked from the waist down and the incident was sent out on social media.

It was quickly deleted.

Four players are said to be suspects in the hazing incident.