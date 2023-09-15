TikTok Hit With $368 Million Fine Under Europe’s Strict Data Privacy Rules

LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children’s privacy.

It’s the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it’s fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020.

TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.”

The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.