Tim McCarver, Big League Catcher And Broadcaster, Dies At 81

NEW YORK (AP) – The famed broadcaster and former St. Louis Cardinals star Tim McCarver has died.

He was 81.

During 60 years in major league baseball, McCarver played in two All-Star games and on two World Series championship teams.

He the preferred catcher for Bob Gibson in the 1960s and Steve Carlton in the 1970s.

He later had a long run as one of the country’s most recognizable, incisive and talkative television commentators.

For years, he teamed with Joe Buck on Fox sports telecasts.

The Baseball Hall of Fame honored his on-air work in 2012.