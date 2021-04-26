Tim Ryan makes it Official: He’s running for U.S. Senate. WATCH the video announcement Here
Ohio Representative Tim Ryan has officially launched his Senate campaign – he made the announcement this morning – he’s running for the seat being vacated by Rob Portman.
Ryan, a Democrat, has represented the Youngstown area since 2003. He Ryan becomes the first Democrat to throw his name into the closely watched Senate contest.
Ryan’s candidacy comes after former President Donald Trump carried the state twice in 2016 and 2020, and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is now Ohio’s only Democratic statewide elected official. Here’s Ryan’s release: