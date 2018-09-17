Time for Rotary’s Annual Oktoberfest

The 4th Annual Oktoberfest is being held in Downtown Canton on September 20th from 4 – 9 PM. Rotary member, Paul White stopped into the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning with the official invitation.

The event is hosted Downtown on Market Street between 2nd and 3rd street by the Rotary Club of Canton, who has been active over the years to donate and raise funds for projects to improve various parts of communities in need.

The Oktoberfest will include samplings from local breweries and wineries, food from local restaurants, as well as entertainment including German-style “Oktoberfest” bands. The event is sponsored by many of the local businesses and Rotarians, who have stepped up to help this become the Rotary Club of Canton’s largest fundraiser which will help fund their many, local charitable efforts throughout the year.