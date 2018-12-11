Time Person of the Year

Murdered Saudi Arabian writer Jamal Khashoggi and a group of journalists were named, collectively, as Time magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year. The announcement was made this morning.

The magazine’s editor in chief says this year we are recognizing four journalists and one news organization who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment: Jamal Khashoggi, a group of journalists and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland.

Time’s Person of the Year recognizes “the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world – for better or for worse – during the past year.”

The accolade started in 1927 and the recipient is selected by Time’s editors.

Previous honorees include India’s Mohandas Gandhi, Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, John F. Kennedy and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and President Trump