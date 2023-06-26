Time Spent Inspecting, Trackside Sensors Discussed at NTSB Hearings in EP

The National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing begins at the East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The hearing is being held to investigate the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern Railway train derailment and subsequent hazardous material release and fires. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not enough people to inspect rail cars, and not enough time allotted for doing those inspections.

That was one of the themes of Friday’s public hearing in East Palestine on the February toxic train derailment in the village.

The NTSB wrapped up a second day of hearings following a public input session Wednesday night.

There was a lot of discussion Friday on trackside sensors that showed the failed bearing on one of the rail cars beginning to heat up, but that wasn’t enough to set off an alarm.