Time to go School Shopping

Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday scheduled for this weekend, August 3-5, as a result of the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 226.

“This annual holiday gives families a well-earned break on back to school items, year after year,” said Representative Thomas West. “People work hard to provide for their children, and paying hiked up prices for school essentials isn’t something people should have to worry about.”

The sales tax holiday was first introduced in 2015 and, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Cincinnati’s Economic Center, saved consumers over $3 million on almost $47 million worth of back-to-school purchases.

SB 226, which passed earlier this year, declares the annual tax-free weekend for back-to-school items, including clothing, school supplies and instructional materials a permanent holiday and will recur each year during the first weekend in August.

Qualifying items include clothing priced at $75 or less per article and school supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less per item.