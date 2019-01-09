Time to Rock

Another Friday Night and another marquis match up at The House. The One the Only…. 1480 WHBC travels to the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse this Friday Night as the Bulldogs of McKinley will host the Lake Blue Streaks…..Rock ‘Em Blue will be in the house!!

It’s been a season, like most teams, to find the chemistry…..to establish a flow….to create and impart and identity. McKinley and Lake both land in this territory. LAKE came out of the gates with a bumpy start by winning 2 then dropping 2 in the loss column. Since then they have they have seen the buy in by the players….the cohesiveness….the Team before Self, and the result has been winning 6 of their last 7. Deliberate, efficient offense with a stingy defense. Friday night they will need it against the Bulldogs.

McKinley has had their own bumps along the way. 3 – 2 to start the season…then 2 – 3 over their last 5 games. However, the 2 wins were impressive over St Ignatius and North Canton Hoover. 2 of the 3 recent losses were by a total of 4 points. The Tuesday night win over Hoover might be their most impressive of the season. Down 21 – 19 at the half…they outscore the Vikings 25 -11 in the 3rd quarter to win going away.

The beauty of Friday’s match – up. Two teams that understand Team before Self. Who will impart their will on their opponent? A big dose of Rock ‘Em Blue…or are the Pups ready to roll out a little Rock of their own? From my perspective In the Booth…it’s a match up that won’t disappoint. Tip Off LIVE on 1480 WHBC and streaming LIVE on whbc.com. Denny and I will see y’all On the Radio!