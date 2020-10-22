      Breaking News
Timken Affiliate Has Gear Deal for New Navy Frigate

Jim Michaels
Oct 22, 2020 @ 6:48am
WHBC News

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township-based company continues its long relationship with the U.S. Navy, with one of its divisions producing the main reduction gears for a new class of frigate.

The Timken Company’s Philadelphia Gear swung the deal for the new Constellation guided-missile frigate.

The gears are critical elements in the ship’s propulsion system.

If ten frigates are built, the deal is worth $140 million.

