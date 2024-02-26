Timken Awards 20 Scholarships Locally, Worldwide

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Timken Company is about tradition, and one of those traditions they now carry across the world.

The Jackson Township-based company is giving 20 $10,000 college scholarships to children of employees.

They have been doing that since 1958.

Those high school and post-secondary students are interested in a wide variety of studies from engineering to business and the arts.

Some are receiving those scholarships for all four years of their education.

Here’s the list, provided by the Timken Company:

Aidan Byers, son of manager of technical development John Byers and Tina Byers, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Aidan is a senior at Green High School in Green, Ohio, and plans to study biomedical engineering or pre-med at The Ohio State University or University of Akron.

Aidan is the captain of his high school’s varsity swim team and works and volunteers at his local YMCA where he won Volunteer of the Year in 2022. He is also an active member of his high school’s band, for which he’s held multiple leadership positions and earned six awards.

Haley Steppler, daughter of CNC specialist Adam Steppler and Bethany Mallett, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $20,000 annually and renewable for up to three years.

Haley is a senior at Prince George Secondary School in Prince George, Canada. She plans to attend the College of New Caledonia to study criminology and eventually attend law school to become a family lawyer.

Joining Aidan and Haley as scholarship winners, six students received $10,000 annual awards, renewable up to three years. They include:

Rishit Banerjee, son of manufacturing excellence, lean continuous improvement and projects head Somiran Banerjee and Roshni Banerjee, from DAV Public School Bistupur in Jamshedpur, India. He plans to study computer science after graduation.

Austin Beck, son of assistant treasurer Kevin Beck and Debra Beck, from Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio. Austin plans to study digital marketing at Baldwin Wallace University.

Sarah Mokhtari-Duarte, daughter of warehouse operator Boutayeb Mokhtari and Natacha Mokhtari-Duarte, from Le Corbusier High School in Illkirch, France. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English and German and a master’s degree in communication.

Xingrui “Kelly” Li, daughter of China human resources director Cathy Wu and vice general manager of slewing drive operations Kevin Li, from St. Margaret’s School in Victoria, Canada. She intends to major in international business and minor in linguistics or French language and literature.

Edgar San Jose Jr., son of vice president of Latin America and U.S. automotive aftermarket and rail sales Edgar San Jose Sr. and Chrissy San Jose, from Green High School in Green, Ohio. He plans to double-major in economics and statistics or public administration.

Sarah Warren, daughter of senior product development specialist Scott Warren and Heide Warren, from Tuscarawas Valley High School in Zoarville, Ohio. Sarah plans to attend either The Ohio State University or University of Michigan to study chemical engineering.

The following 12 students earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Carleigh Culver, daughter of application engineering specialist Chuck Culver and Carolyn Culver, from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Carleigh is an undergraduate architecture student with plans to pursue a master’s degree.

Hadley Drake, daughter of maintenance and support department supervisor Jeff Drake and Heather Drake, from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. She is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in English and plans to attend law school.

Adam Dzierwa, son of commodity management manager Phil Dzierwa and Tricia Dzierwa, from Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio. He intends to study biology and pre-med with a minor in entrepreneurship.

Mason Hill, son of human resources manager Edie Hill and Jeffery Hill, from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Mason is pursuing an accelerated five-year bachelor’s-to-master’s degree program in accounting.

Ethan Lesco, son of program manager Erik Lesco and Elizabeth Lesco, from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He is a biology major with a focus in pre-med.

Yingchao Liu, daughter of grinding operator Huijuan Duan and Fangwei Liu, from Jining Medical College in Jining City, China. She is in her second year of clinical undergraduate studies and aspires to earn a master’s degree in cardiac surgery.

Nicole McDonald, daughter of service writer Ali McDonald and Craig McDonald, from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada. Nicole is a psychology student with aspirations to pursue master’s and doctoral degrees.

Aditi Rai, daughter of operator technician Subodh Kumar Rai and Kavita Rai, from Delhi University in New Delhi, India. She aspires to earn master’s and doctoral degrees in English.

MaryKate Strunck, daughter of senior account executive Brian Strunck and Kelly Strunck, from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio. She plans to attend a university and double major in finance and accounting.

Marjolein van Gils, daughter of business intelligence analyst Jack van Gils and Annemiek van Gils, from Eindhoven University of Technology in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Marjolein is an electrical engineering student with plans to pursue a master’s degree abroad in Canada.

Lars Weeda, son of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia sales manager Paul Weeda and Gentiana Weeda-Puloj, from Delft University of Technology in Delft, Netherlands. He studies aerospace engineering and plans to pursue master’s and doctoral degrees.

Juliette Zimmermann, daughter of processes and product manager William Zimmermann and Marie Grousson, from Strasbourg University and Lycée Kléber Secondary School in Strasbourg, France. After completing her combined university and high school courses, Juliette plans to attend business school.