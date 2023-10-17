Timken Buying Houston-based IMECH

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Timken Company gets more involved with the energy business with its latest acquisition.

The Jackson Township-based company is buying Innovative Mechanical Solutions based in Houston.

The company known as IMECH makes thrust bearings and radial bearings primarily for the energy industry.

They have 70 employees with projected annual sales at $70 million.

They hope to close on the sale in the 4th quarter.