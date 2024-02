JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Timken Company calls it a strong fourth quarter, making for a very good year.

The Jackson Township company reports adjusted net income of $97.3 million on $1.09 billion in sales for the quarter.

That’s up one-percent from the same time last year.

2023 total sales were a record $4.8 billion, up six-percent from 2022.