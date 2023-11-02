News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Timken Foundation Grant to Expand CPD Community Policing

By Jim Michaels
November 2, 2023 3:56AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An $85,000 grant from the Timken Foundation to the city is designed to bring Canton residents and the police department closer.

With this funding, the department will set up a Community Police Outpost at the J Babe Stearn Center on 13th Street SW.

A current exercise area will be transitioned into offices.

Money will also go to purchasing more equipment for the department’s “We Believe in Canton” events, another community outreach project.

Council officially accepted the grant this week.

