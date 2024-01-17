Timken Makes Newsweek’s Workplace Diversity List

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Timken Company has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

A private data research group interviewed over 223,000 employees across 78 industries.

Timken is classified under “industrial products”.

Human Resources VP Natasha Pollock in a statement says the Jackson Township-based firm is and always will be stronger because of the diverse background of employees.