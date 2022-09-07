News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Timken Purchases French Bearings Manufacturer

By Jim Michaels
September 7, 2022 5:55AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – By acquisition, a local company is expanding its market share in its primary product

The Timken Company is acquiring the assets of a French-based firm that manufacturers engineered bearings and motion products.

The Jackson Township-based company is buying GBB Bearing Technology.

The company is a division of Enpro, which says it’s a $305 million deal.

GBB is expected to bring in $200 million in revenue this year,

The company has operations in the U.S., Europe and China.

