JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The portfolio of companies under the Timken umbrella gets a little larger.

The Jackson Township-based firm is purchasing Lagersmit.

That’s a manufacturer of sealing solutions for demanding industrial applications like marine, tidal energy and more.

It’s a company based in the Netherlands.

The company is expected to generate $40 million in revenue in 2023, according to Timken.