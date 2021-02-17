      Weather Alert

Timken Steel Files SEC, State Notices Closing Harrison Plant

Jim Michaels
Feb 17, 2021 @ 6:50am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton steelmaker is shedding as many as 99 jobs in the next two months, after filing plans to close one of its operations.

TimkenSteel filed with the SEC to close the Harrison melt and cast plant, also filing a WARN plant closing notice with the state, indicating as many as 99 United Steelworkers members could be furloughed.

The work being done at Harrison will be done at the Faircrest plant.

The company tells the SEC it looks to repurpose the Harrison facility.

