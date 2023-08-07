Timken, TimkenSteel Report Strong 2nd Quarters

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Financial results from a few locally based companies.

TimkenSteel from Canton had net income of $14.4 million for the second quarter on 10-percent higher sales compared to the first quarter.

And net income for the Timken Company in Jackson Township were also up 10-percent in the recent quarter.

It was $125 million on record sales of $1.27 billion.

The Jackson Township-based company is paying a dividend of 33-cents per share on its common stock.

That’s the 405th consecutive quarter that a dividend has been paid.