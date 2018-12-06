TimkenSteel Awards College Scholarships

(WHBC) – Three Perry High School seniors are among those who have been awarded college scholarships by TimkenSteel.

The largest award, a $20,000 scholarship renewable for up to three years for a total of $80,000, went to Emma George.

Emma plans to attend college at the University of Toledo and study chemistry.

A $10,000 renewable scholarship totaling up to $40,000 was awarded to Alivia Kiefer and a one-time $5,000 award went to Eliott Kamerer.

“We are so proud of Emma, Alivia and Eliott for succeeding in this wonderful achievement,” said Superintendent Scott Beatty.

“We are also grateful for community leaders like TimkenSteel, who give our students something to strive for and equip them with the resources they can utilize to thrive in the future.”

As part of the TimkenSteel Charitable Fund, eligible children of TimkenSteel employees and retirees can apply for the annual college scholarship program, which awards scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $80,000 to high school seniors.

Recipients are chosen based upon areas of achievement both inside and outside of the classroom, including academic standing, extracurricular participation and community involvement.

This year, TimkenSteel awarded a total of $145,000 in scholarships.