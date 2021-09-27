      Weather Alert

TimkenSteel: Labor Deal with USW Local Extended for Two Weeks

Jim Michaels
Sep 27, 2021 @ 6:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The labor agreement between TimkenSteel and United Steelworkers Local 1123 expires on Monday.

But, the 1200 workers covered under the agreement remain on the job after both sides agreed to a two-week contract extension last week.

That’s according to the company.

A release from the Canton-based firm indicates that negotiations are moving forward “constructively”.

The contract extension expires Monday October 11.

