TimkenSteel, Steelworkers Local Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel and Steelworkers Local 1123 have reached a tentative contract agreement.
It’s a four-year deal with no details announced pending a ratification vote by union members.
There’s no word on when that vote will take place.
The Union says they will recommend ratification to their members.
A company news release indicates there are yearly wage increases.
An extension of the current labor agreement was set to expire on Monday.
1180 workers at the Canton-based company are covered under terms of the contract.