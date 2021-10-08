      Weather Alert

TimkenSteel, Steelworkers Local Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Jim Michaels
Oct 8, 2021 @ 6:50pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel and Steelworkers Local 1123 have reached a tentative contract agreement.

It’s a four-year deal with no details announced pending a ratification vote by union members.

There’s no word on when that vote will take place.

The Union says they will recommend ratification to their members.

A company news release indicates there are yearly wage increases.

An extension of the current labor agreement was set to expire on Monday.

1180 workers at the Canton-based company are covered under terms of the contract.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Baby Mauled to Death: New Details Revealed
UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting of State Trooper Near Findlay Arrested
OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Through Week 7
Man Guilty of Killing 1-year old Going to Prison for a Long Time
Connect With Us Listen To Us On