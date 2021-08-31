TO BE DETERMINED…..

Week 3….Game 4 of our 77th Season of High School Football on The One…The Only 1480 WHBC, and it just keeps getting better! We hit the Road to the campus of Northwest High School as they host the undefeated Canton South Wildcats!! New Head Coach Matt Dennison has his team roaring coming out of the gates as they have literally blown away their first two opponents by a combined score of 90 – 7….not a typo….90 – 7!!! Yes, their opponents were a bit overmatched, but hey….take care of your business and leave no doubt. QB Jack “Poochie” Snyder has been dynamic. He’s tossed 8 TD’s in 2 games…5 coming against Claymont last week. Akil Smith has been his favorite target, and Tam Church solidifies and excellent running attach averaging 6.5 a carry.
And how about Northwest. Stumbled out of the gates Week 1, but rebounded with a Wee 2 win, at Marlington, against a very good Dukes team. For the most part the defense was solid. The offense found some consistency and rhythm. Braden Mick combined for 200 yards running and throwing in only his 2nd varsity start at QB. If there’s a concern for Coach DeMarco it’s pass protection. Mick was sacked twice, and was hit more times than he would like to count. They have to keep Jordan upright to pull out this game at home.
So here we go to bustling Village of Canal Fulton. Northwest vs Canton South for the Sarchione Ford Game of the Week. From my perspective In the Booth…..this truly is a toss up…not sure it gets any better than that on a Friday Night!! Look forward to seeing your faces in the seats, and, as always, See y’all On the Radio!!!