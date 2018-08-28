Today is a Special Day for Wine Drinkers

Today is National Red Wine Day.

Not to be confused with National White Wine Day, which was back on the 4th.  Or National Wine Day, on May 25th.  Or National Drink Wine Day, on February 18th.

Anyway, here are some results from a new survey in honor of today’s holiday . . .

1.  80% of people say they like wine, and red is the most popular type.  White is second . . . sparkling is third . . . then rosé and dessert wine.

2.  15% of people like wine and cheese together.  Which seems kind of low.

3.  12% always try to pair wines with what they’re eating.

4.  And finally, 12% of us have put down an entire bottle of wine by ourselves.  And what better time to do that than today?

