Today is Administrative Professionals Day

Today is the day formerly known as Secretaries Day . . . now known by its more politically correct and convoluted name: Administrative Professionals Day.
So will your company do anything for its administrative professionals today?
Well . . . 20% of managers say nope, we’re good.
The rest will do SOMETHING . . . although exactly what is all over the place. Check it out . . .
1. 43% will have a celebration or lunch at work.
2. 40% will give a present, like a gift card or flowers.
3. 35% will praise them during a meeting.
4. 27% will give them a handwritten thank you note.