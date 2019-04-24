Today is Administrative Professionals Day
By Pam Cook
Apr 24, 2019 @ 6:31 AM
Cup with pens, pencils, and sticky note with Administrative Professionals Day written on it

Today is the day formerly known as Secretaries Day . . . now known by its more politically correct and convoluted name:  Administrative Professionals Day.

So will your company do anything for its administrative professionals today?

Well . . . 20% of managers say nope, we’re good.

The rest will do SOMETHING . . . although exactly what is all over the place.  Check it out . . .

1.  43% will have a celebration or lunch at work.

2.  40% will give a present, like a gift card or flowers.

3.  35% will praise them during a meeting.

4.  27% will give them a handwritten thank you note.

 

