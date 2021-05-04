      Weather Alert

Today is Primary Election Day – Check Results HERE

Pam Cook
May 4, 2021 @ 8:08am

It’s Primary Election Day in Ohio: if you have something to vote for where you live, polling locations are open  until 7:30 tonight… There are no countywide races or issues in Stark County, but there are candidate races in Canton and Massillon… And among the municipalities and townships seeking new revenue are Navarre, Hartville and Plain Township.  Check HERE for results this evening plus a complete recap Wednesday morning on Canton’s Morning News:

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

Primary Election 2021 Candidates

Canton Council At Large Democrat:

James Babcock (I)

Katherine Blaylock

Jamar Fleming

Lou Giavasis

Rickie Harper

Christine Schulman (I)

Bill Smuckler (I)

Canton Council Ward 8 Democrat:

Peter Ferguson (I)

Richard Sacco

Massillon Council Ward 4 Democrat:

Jill Creamer (I)

Lillian Newman

Massillon Council Ward 6 Democrat:

Bob Fothergill

Joe Herrick

