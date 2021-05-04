Today is Primary Election Day – Check Results HERE
It’s Primary Election Day in Ohio: if you have something to vote for where you live, polling locations are open until 7:30 tonight… There are no countywide races or issues in Stark County, but there are candidate races in Canton and Massillon… And among the municipalities and townships seeking new revenue are Navarre, Hartville and Plain Township. Check HERE for results this evening plus a complete recap Wednesday morning on Canton’s Morning News:
CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS
Primary Election 2021 Candidates
Canton Council At Large Democrat:
James Babcock (I)
Katherine Blaylock
Jamar Fleming
Lou Giavasis
Rickie Harper
Christine Schulman (I)
Bill Smuckler (I)
Canton Council Ward 8 Democrat:
Peter Ferguson (I)
Richard Sacco
Massillon Council Ward 4 Democrat:
Jill Creamer (I)
Lillian Newman
Massillon Council Ward 6 Democrat:
Bob Fothergill
Joe Herrick