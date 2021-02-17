Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day – What can you Do?
February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day! National Random Acts of Kindness Day has grown in popularity each year. Celebrated by individuals, groups and organizations nationwide to encourage acts of kindness, this is a day that’s not focused on quantity (though that would be SUPER cool of you!), but really, just caring enough to do something nice for your fellow man (or woman – duh!)
In New Zealand, where this day originated, Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated on September 1st. It’s also recognized by some on other celebrations throughout the year – but come on, doing random acts of kindness is something that can be done every single day of the year. Need some inspiration? Log on to RandomActsofKindness.org. In the meantime, here are a few quotes on the notion to get you going:
- “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” (Mark Twain)
- “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” (Aesop)
- “Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” (Scott Adams)
- “Kind words and actions can seem so small, but their effects are truly endless.” (Author Unknown)