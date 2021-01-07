Today’s Stuff!

David Haselhoff’s 1980s TV series “Knight Rider,” car K.I.T.T., is going to auction. The 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am can’t talk and drive itself, but it’s described as “fully functional.” At last check, the current bid on the iconic car is already above $400K.
Cavaliers got blown out again in Orlando last night, 105-94. The Short handed Cavs actually led after 1qtr. But have been offensively challenged as of late. Can’t win many games when you shoot 15% from 3. The 4-4 Cavs travel to Memphis tonight to take on the Ja Morant-less (ankle) 2-5 Grizzles. Tip off is at 8pm.
Police in Cottonwood, Arizona are looking for a plane that was stolen from the local airport on New Year’s Eve, as well as the people responsible for the theft.
The thieves broke into the airport just before midnight on Dec. 31 and stole a PLANE!
LiAngelo Ball is getting another shot at his hoops career -he has signed to play in the upcoming G League season, according to reports.
The 6’ 5” 22-year-old shooting guard inked a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 2 … but was waived 11 days later after failing to appear in 2 preseason games.
The G League picks back up next month most likely in a bubble-like scenario.
LiAngelo is the middle Brother to Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.
the New Orleans head coach Sean Payton wants to test and quarantine 50,000 (!!!) Saints fans so they can safely pack the Superdome for N.O.’s playoff game this weekend.
For real.
On a phone call with reporters Wednesday … Payton said he’s dead serious about making a virus-free playoff game in Louisiana on Sunday.
“I’ve brought up the idea of testing 50,000 people and quarantining them in a hotel and having like the most safest Superdome known to man, scientifically,” Payton said.
“Bus them, they’ve tested every day, and you’ve got a COVID-free facility. I think that’s possible.”
A 72 year old was charged in federal court in Chicago with fraudulently opening a corporate credit card to rack up millions in personal expenses, including to pay for a horse farm and horse show. The person apparently stole the money from a construction company from 2009 through 2020 by falsifying business records to hide the scheme. No telling if the person in question is our thoroughbred handicapper, Ernie Abood.
Ryan Ayers a former Notre Dame college basketball player and later an assistant coach with the team -has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly shooting pictures of multiple naked women without their consent.
Ayers — who graduated in 2009 — joined the Notre Dame coaching staff following the 2015-16 season … but was let go in September without explanation. Ryan is the son of former Ohio State Men’s basketball coach, Randy Ayers (’89-’97).
Katie Couric will be guest hosting on “Jeopardy.” The final episodes with Alex Trebek are currently airing. Ken Jennings’ episodes will air starting Monday, and we’re not sure when Katie weeklong stint will start. “Jeopardy” producers are going to use a rotating roster of hosts to fill the spot left by Alex, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in November. While these guest hosts are probably auditioning for the gig, no one’s actually saying that.
Today is Thursday, January 7, 2021
Today in
Sports History
1927 – In Hinckley IL, the Harlem Globetrotters played their first game. Making today, Harlem Globetrotter Day! 27,000 wins & 345 losses.
1972 – The Los Angeles Lakers set a National Basketball Association (NBA) record when they won their 33rd consecutive game.
Celebrity Birthdays
Kenny Loggins – 73
Katie Couric – 64
|John Rich “Big & Rich” – 47
Nicholas Cage – 57