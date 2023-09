Two Norfolk Southern freight trains pass in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues on portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s been a bad year on the rails in Ohio, starting in East Palestine.

Now a CSX worker has been killed near Toledo.

56-year-old Fred Anderson was struck by a train while on midnight shift over the weekend.

The NTSB is investigating.