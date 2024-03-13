Toledo Man on Trial for 2023 Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A murder trial is underway in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

21-year-old Damon Mitchell from Toledo faces charges in connection with the shooting death of 55-year-old Steven Troyer Sr.

He was found with several gunshot wounds inside his car on Greenfield Avenue SW in the area of Navarre Road and Harrison Street last March.

An argument over the car had preceded the shooting.

Troyer’s son was also shot at by Mitchell.

Testimony continues Wednesday.