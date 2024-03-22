Toledo Man Sentenced to 38 to Life for Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Toledo man who had no known connection to the city of Canton will spend the next 38 years to life in prison.

He had been convicted of murder in the shooting death of a city man.

Damon Mitchell maintained his innocence at sentencing on Thursday, being found guilty at trial last week.

Canton police detectives say 55-year-old Steven Troyer was shot once in the face and his son was shot at as he drove away from the family home on Greenfield Avenue SW.

He was not injured.

The pair had asked Mitchell to leave the neighborhood after he was seen hanging around one of the family’s vehicles;

That’s when Mitchell pulled out a gun.