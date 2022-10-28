News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce

By News Desk
October 28, 2022 12:39PM EDT
Share
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce.

The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage.

The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement.

Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
4

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
5

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident