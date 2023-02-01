Tom Brady, Groundhog Day and More!

Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy interacts with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

7 time Super Bowl winner & 45 year old Tom Brady announced this morning he is retiring for good from football.

The nominations of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 are in, and the list features George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, the White Stripes, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, and Warren Zevon. The top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team landed a huge transfer portal commitment from Ole Miss. Cornerback, Davison Igbinosu. The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American for the Rebels. He was ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal and chose Ohio State over Michigan, UCLA, Tennessee and others.

Igbinosun becomes the fifth transfer portal player to announce that he has committed to Ohio State.

It’s officially February 1, here are some things to look forward to this month.

1. In sports: The Pro Bowl is this Sunday . . .Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles is next Sunday . . . and the Daytona 500 is February 19th. NBA All-Star game also on the 19th

2. If fashion’s your thing, New York Fashion Week starts next Friday and runs through Wednesday the 15th.

3. On TV: The Grammys are this Sunday . . . season 26 of “South Park” starts next Wednesday . . . season four of “You” hits Netflix on the 9th . . . “American Idol” comes back on the 19th . . .

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back on the 23rd . . .

4. In theaters: “80 for Brady” opens Friday

. . . “Titanic” returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary on the 10th

. . . “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” also opens on the 10th

. . . a Winnie-the-Pooh HORROR movie called “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” opens on the 15th

. . . a new “Ant-Man and the Wasp” movie arrives on the 17th

. . . and “Cocaine Bear” opens February 24th.

5. the holidays:

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day

Valentine’s Day on the 14th . . .

Presidents’ Day on the 20th . . .

Mardi Gras on the 21st . . .

and February is also Black History Month.

LeBron James scored 28 points last night against the Knicks. It is now 88 points away from tying Kareem’s record as all time leading scorer in the NBA.

The Lakers beat the next 129–123 in overtime.

A study may have figured out what BIGFOOT really is. And the answer is kind of boring. A data analyst found the spots with the most sightings tend to have the most BEARS. Specifically, black bears.

Obviously the study wasn’t conducted at Trucker Lindesmith’s house where the Bigfoot in his back yard is actually his neighbor looking for leftovers…no names!

Miami Heat stifling defense and timely 3 point shooting proved to be to much for the Cavs last night

Cleveland falls at home 100-97

Next up for the Cavs, the Memphis Grizzlies come to town on Thursday night at 7:30pm.

The Cavaliers were 7–8 in the month of January

Today is Wednesday February 1, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

110 years ago – 1913 – Jim Thorpe signed a contract to play baseball with the New York Giants.

61 years ago 1962 – The National League released its first 162-game schedule.

55 years ago – 1968 – Vince Lombardi resigned as the coach of the Green Bay Packers.

41 years ago – In 1982, “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC.

19 years ago– In 2004, Janet Jackson performed with Justin Timberlake during halftime at Super Bowl 38. JT tore off Janet’s top . . . exposing her bejeweled right nipple . . . and thus gave the world the new phrase “wardrobe malfunction”.

New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers with a score of 32-29. Tom Brady was named MVP.

Celebrity Birthdays

Harry Styles – 29

Comedian Garrett Morris is 86

MMA fighter-turned-WWE star Ronda Rousey is 36

The late Rick James (1948 – 2004)…he would have been 75