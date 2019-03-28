Tom Cruise bans Nicole from son’s Wedding

Tom Cruise waves as he poses for photos during a red carpet event for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The film opens in China on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Connor Cruise is getting married.

Nicole Kidman – his mother – won’t be there when he does.

That’s because his father, Tom Cruise, doesn’t want her there.

When Connor Cruise says, “I do,” to his “Scientology Princess” Silvia, one person who won’t be there is his mother, Nicole Kidman. That’s because his father, Tom Cruise, doesn’t want her there.

Apparently Connor and his bride-to-be are Scientologists in good standing. According to an insider, Tom – who turned his back on his ex-wife a long time ago – “would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church.”

What does Connor have to say about this? “Connor worships the ground his father walks on and would never disobey Tom,” the source explained. “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed.” No word on when the nuptials are taking place.