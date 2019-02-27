Tom Hamilton talks Lindor with Kenny By Ariel Stahler | Feb 27, 2019 @ 1:36 PM Kenny sat down with Indians radio play-by-play man Tom Hamilton to talk about Francisco Lindor. baseballCleveland IndiansMLBSpring Training 2019WHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Tribe Pitchers Putting in Work The Sights and Sounds of Spring Baseball JT’s Tour of the Indians’ Spring Training Complex – Part 1 Lindor Takes Next Step in Rehab Process Former WHBC and Night of the Living Dead Newsman Dies Tribe 2019 Spring Training News And Notes